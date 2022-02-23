Priest, associate booked for raping Mathura woman

The woman claimed the police refused to file a complaint and only did so after self-immolation threat

IANS
IANS, Mathura,
  • Feb 23 2022, 10:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2022, 10:05 ist
The Mathura police have registered a case against a priest and his associate for allegedly raping and threatening a nursing student, after the woman threatened to set herself ablaze at the SSP office if action is not taken against those responsible.

According to the police, the woman alleged that the priest and his associate, a property dealer, raped her on the pretext of a job. However, the woman claimed that she was in a relationship with the property dealer's son and the dealer raped her to force her to end her relationship with his son.

The priest has denied all allegations.  The police said that the matter was under investigation.

