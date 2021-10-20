Priyanka Gandhi detained on way to Agra to meet family of youth who died in police custody

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had yet another brush with the Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday while trying to proceed to Agra to meet the family of a youth from SC community, a sanitation worker, who died in police custody there on Tuesday.

Priyanka was detained at the toll plaza on the entry point of the Lucknow-Agra Expressway after she insisted on going to Agra despite being told by the cops that section 144 had been promulgated there and that her visit could cause law and order problems there.

''They (cops) want me to remain confined to the guest house....it suits the government politically...do I have to take their permission every time I want to go to someplace?....how can my visit to the family which has lost one of its members be a law and order issue?,'' Priyanka told reporters.

''Today is the birth anniversary of Valmiki...the youth (Arun Valmiki) died in police custody.......his family wants justice....I am going to meet his family...why is the UP government scared?,'' the Congress leader said in a tweet later. She also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the teachings of Lord Buddha at Kushinagar but his teachings were not being followed in the state.

According to the sources, Arun Valmiki was taken into custody by the police in Agra on charges of stealing Rs 25 lakh from the Jagadishpura police station in Agra. The police said they recovered some cash from his possession.

Police said that Arun suddenly fell sick while being in custody and was rushed to the hospital but died there a little later. His family alleged that he was tortured to death by the cops.

Earlier this month also, Priyanka had a clash with the police when she tried to reach Lakhimpur Kheri on the day eight people, including four farmers, were killed during a protest by the farmers against union minister of state for home Ajai Mishra. Mishra's son Ashish was arrested on charges of mowing down four farmers with his SUV.

