Priyanka Gandhi Vadra promises 40% reservation for women in govt jobs

In an apparent bid to attract the women voters to her party, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday promised 40 per cent reservation for the women in the government jobs if her party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh in the forthcoming assembly polls in the state due early next year.

Speaking to reporters here, Priyanka, while releasing a separate manifesto for the women, said that a woman constable would be deployed at every police station in the state besides setting up a 'Mahila Chaupal' in every village.

''Congress gave this country its first woman prime minister.....our party is in favour of increasing participation of women in politics and keeping that in mind we have decided to reserve 40 per cent tickets for the women candidates in the forthcoming assembly polls,'' she said.

She also said that women would be given preference while providing jobs under the MNREGS. ''We will provide free legal help to women and for this purpose will set up a three member team in every district....women will also be allowed to travel freely in government buses,'' Priyanka added.

Also read: In land of Krishna, UP CM Yogi Adityanath likens rivals to 'Kansa', once again rakes up 'kabristan'

Priyanka had earlier promised to increase the wages of the Anganwadi and Asha workers to Rs 10,000 and three free gas cylinders in a year besides setting up 75 skill schools across the state in the names of women icons of the state.

Priyanka, who is also the in-charge of the state party, has been focussing on the women voters in her speeches at public meetings. She has been appealing to them to vote on the issue of development and not on the basis of caste or religion.

Political analysts here view Priyanka's announcements for women as an attempt to make a dent into the vote banks of her rivals. ''Apparently she thinks that women may take a different line when it comes to voting....she is banking on that....it may be very easy in a state where caste and religion play a crucial role in the election,'' remarked a political analyst here.

Check out the latest videos from DH: