Punjab CM announces 'his WhatsApp number' as anti-corruption helpline

A day after taking oath as Punjab CM, Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said he would be sharing his personal WhatsApp number with the people on March 23 in what he believes will be a major initiative to ebb corruption and other malpractices plaguing Punjab. “This anti-corruption helpline number will be my personal number…If anybody seeks a bribe, send an audio and video on this number… the government will ensure strict action,” he said in a tweet on Thursday.

Mann said the helpline number will be launched on March 23, the death anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The AAP government claimd that no CM has taken such an initiative that is aimed at infusing confidence among people in their fight to end corruption.

Mann on March 17 also got some words of applause from unexpected quarters. A day after he resigned as Congress president, Navjot Sidhu tweeted; “The happiest man is the one from whom no one expects … Bhagwant Mann unfurls a new anti- Mafia era in Punjab with a mountain of expectations …hope he rises to the occasion, brings back Punjab on the revival path with pro-people policies … best always.”

The AAP has an overwhelming majority in Punjab with a record 92 MLAs in a House of 117 in this border state. Soon after coming to power, Bhagwant Mann (48) announced some distinctive measures that started by removing photographs of chief ministers and dignitaries from all government offices in Punjab. These were replaced by pictures of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Mann also ordered withdrawal of security cover to over 120 politicians including former ministers and MLAs.

Besides its development model focused on quality education and healthcare infrastructure, the AAP government rode to power in the state on its pledge for zero tolerance for corruption. Mann sent out a loud and clear message for officials saying, “I am not threatening any government employee as 99 per cent of govt employees are honest but 1 percent of such employees are corrupt which is where the rot exists. We will clean it all.” The chief minister has also announced a reward for police and civil (Best Performance Award) which will be given quarterly for making a difference to the lives of the common man.

