Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets Z plus security after crackdown on pro-Khalistan groups

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been accorded Z-plus security cover by the union government in view of possible threats to his life from within and outside the country after the crackdown on pro-Khalistani elements, officials said on Thursday.
He will be provided security by the VIP protection squad of the CRPF.
Also Read | Punjab: SIT probing drug case involving SAD leader Bikram Majithia reconstituted
The Z-plus security cover will be provided to the 49-year-old AAP leader across the country. Officials said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) cleared the proposal after review of intelligence inputs.
A team of 55 armed personnel from the CRPF will soon be taking over Mann’s security, which includes his official residence and immediate family.
Officials said the Z-plus security cover was recommended by intelligence agencies after a ‘threat perception analysis’ in the wake of Khalistani activities in Punjab besides the arrest of Amritpal Singh, who was arrested by Punjab Police.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Dubai camel cloning caters to races, beauty pageants
Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’: How Wessy is it?
Bollywood stars descend on Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023
NASA documents how Jupiter lightning resembles Earth's
Real beat Rayo 2-1 as Bernabeu rallies behind Vinicius
Ron DeSantis White House launch derailed by glitches
Tina Turner, queen of rock & roll, passes away at 83
DH Toon | Historic 'Sengol' to be installed in new Parl