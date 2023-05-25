Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets Z plus security after crackdown on pro-Khalistan groups

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been accorded Z-plus security cover by the union government in view of possible threats to his life from within and outside the country after the crackdown on pro-Khalistani elements, officials said on Thursday.

He will be provided security by the VIP protection squad of the CRPF.

Also Read | Punjab: SIT probing drug case involving SAD leader Bikram Majithia reconstituted

The Z-plus security cover will be provided to the 49-year-old AAP leader across the country. Officials said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) cleared the proposal after review of intelligence inputs.

A team of 55 armed personnel from the CRPF will soon be taking over Mann’s security, which includes his official residence and immediate family.

Officials said the Z-plus security cover was recommended by intelligence agencies after a ‘threat perception analysis’ in the wake of Khalistani activities in Punjab besides the arrest of Amritpal Singh, who was arrested by Punjab Police.