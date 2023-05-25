Mann gets Z+ security post crackdown on pro-Khalistanis

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets Z plus security after crackdown on pro-Khalistan groups

The Z-plus security cover will be provided to the 49-year-old AAP leader across the country

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 25 2023, 16:51 ist
  • updated: May 25 2023, 17:00 ist
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Credit: PTI Photo

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been accorded Z-plus security cover by the union government in view of possible threats to his life from within and outside the country after the crackdown on pro-Khalistani elements, officials said on Thursday.

He will be provided security by the VIP protection squad of the CRPF.

Also Read | Punjab: SIT probing drug case involving SAD leader Bikram Majithia reconstituted

The Z-plus security cover will be provided to the 49-year-old AAP leader across the country. Officials said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) cleared the proposal after review of intelligence inputs.

A team of 55 armed personnel from the CRPF will soon be taking over Mann’s security, which includes his official residence and immediate family.

Officials said the Z-plus security cover was recommended by intelligence agencies after a ‘threat perception analysis’ in the wake of Khalistani activities in Punjab besides the arrest of Amritpal Singh, who was arrested by Punjab Police.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Punjab
Bhagwant Mann
Khalistan
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dubai camel cloning caters to races, beauty pageants

Dubai camel cloning caters to races, beauty pageants

Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’: How Wessy is it?

Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’: How Wessy is it?

Bollywood stars descend on Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023

Bollywood stars descend on Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023

NASA documents how Jupiter lightning resembles Earth's

NASA documents how Jupiter lightning resembles Earth's

Real beat Rayo 2-1 as Bernabeu rallies behind Vinicius

Real beat Rayo 2-1 as Bernabeu rallies behind Vinicius

Ron DeSantis White House launch derailed by glitches

Ron DeSantis White House launch derailed by glitches

Tina Turner, queen of rock & roll, passes away at 83

Tina Turner, queen of rock & roll, passes away at 83

DH Toon | Historic 'Sengol' to be installed in new Parl

DH Toon | Historic 'Sengol' to be installed in new Parl

 