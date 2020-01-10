Punjab: Cops use water cannon on protesting AAP workers

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 10 2020, 14:58pm ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2020, 14:58pm ist

Police are using water cannon against Aam Aadmi Party workers who are protesting against high power tariff, outside Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's residence. MP Bhagwant Mann was leading the protest.

More to follow...

