Punjab government decides to restore old pension scheme

Punjab government decides to restore old pension scheme for its employees

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that employees will be given the option to join the old pension scheme

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Oct 21 2022, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 16:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Punjab government on Friday took an in-principle decision to restore the old pension scheme for its employees.

Giving a Diwali gift, the government has decided to implement the old pension scheme, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced after a meeting of the state cabinet here.

"We have taken in-principle decision to this effect in the cabinet meeting. This will benefit lakhs of employees...We are bringing Punjab under the old pension scheme," he said.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that employees will be given the option to join the old pension scheme.

Mann, a month ago, had said that his government is considering restoring the scheme for government employees.

Restoration of the old pension scheme, which was discontinued in 2004, has been one of the major demands of state government employees.

In August last year, Cheema, a senior Aam Aadmi Party leader, had promised to restore the old pension system if the party was voted to power in Punjab. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Punjab
Bhagwant Mann
pension scheme
India News

What's Brewing

Satyajit Ray’s ‘Pather Panchali’ named best Indian film

Satyajit Ray’s ‘Pather Panchali’ named best Indian film

10 things about Indian-origin UK PM contender Sunak

10 things about Indian-origin UK PM contender Sunak

A new cold war is heating up the Arctic

A new cold war is heating up the Arctic

Bengaluru startup makes toys based on Indian epics

Bengaluru startup makes toys based on Indian epics

Conmen ‘fool’ ATM, make away with Rs 3 lakh in B'luru

Conmen ‘fool’ ATM, make away with Rs 3 lakh in B'luru

 