Amarinder confirms alliance with BJP for Punjab polls

Punjab polls: Amarinder Singh confirms alliance with BJP, Dhindsa's party

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 06 2021, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 14:07 ist
Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced that he will contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections in alliance with the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's party, which rebelled against the Akali Dal. 

"In principle, a decision has been taken,now seat adjustment is to be done. We'll also do seat adjustments with Dhindsa sahab's party. I'll tell both parties that we should pick winners, support those candidates," Singh told ANI.

"Our aim is to win Punjab Assembly elections and we will," he added. 

Earlier this year, Captain Amarinder Singh recently floated the Punjab Lok Congress party.

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Amarinder Singh
Punjab
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

What's a Food Metaverse?

What's a Food Metaverse?

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'

Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'

DH Deciphers | Metaverse: Future or tech monster? 

DH Deciphers | Metaverse: Future or tech monster? 

Bengaluru residents succeed where BBMP failed

Bengaluru residents succeed where BBMP failed

'Muslim' terms make entry in BJP's UP election campaign

'Muslim' terms make entry in BJP's UP election campaign

Karnataka ahead of other southern states in vaccination

Karnataka ahead of other southern states in vaccination

 