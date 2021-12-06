Punjab polls: Amarinder Singh confirms alliance with BJP, Dhindsa's party

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced that he will contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections in alliance with the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's party, which rebelled against the Akali Dal.

"In principle, a decision has been taken,now seat adjustment is to be done. We'll also do seat adjustments with Dhindsa sahab's party. I'll tell both parties that we should pick winners, support those candidates," Singh told ANI.

"Our aim is to win Punjab Assembly elections and we will," he added.

Earlier this year, Captain Amarinder Singh recently floated the Punjab Lok Congress party.

