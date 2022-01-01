Rahul Gandhi condoles deaths at Vaishno Devi shrine

Rahul Gandhi offers condolences to families of Vaishno Devi stampede victims

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 01 2022, 09:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2022, 09:33 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mourned the deaths in a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

"The stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi temple is tragic. I extend my condolences to the families of the deceased," Gandhi said on Twitter.

 

He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

At least 12 people were killed and 20 others injured in the stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir triggered by a heavy rush of devotees.

The stampede took place in the early hours of Saturday near gate number three outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine atop Trikuta hills, about 50 km from Jammu.

