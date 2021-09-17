Railway cop shot dead by militants in Kashmir's Kulgam

A railway policeman was shot dead by militants in the Wanpoh area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday.

A police official said that unidentified militants fired upon a railway constable identified as Bantu Sharma near Shamford School, Kulgam.

He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

Reports said soon after the attack the area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.

There has been a spurt in attacks by militants against police in the last few months.

On Sunday a police officer was shot dead by militants in the old city Khanyar area of Srinagar. Prior to that on June 22, militants had shot dead an inspector of J&K police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Kanipora area of Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar city in similar circumstances.

According to official figures, nearly 1700 policemen, including 508 personal security officers (PSOs) protecting VIPs, have been killed in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir since the beginning of the insurgency in the union territory in 1989.

