Raj police arrest stalkers who threaten to burn woman

Jodhpur police has arrested four persons in connection with the alleged molestation of a medical aspirant, days after she approached Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in a 'Jan Sunwai' (public hearing) recently and told him about the constant threats she was receiving from a man on social media.

The woman received relief two days after she approached the CM during his public hearing in Jodhpur, with the Jodhpur police arresting the three accused within two days of Gehlot's intervention.

She told the CM "I left going to coaching because he used to follow me. He has threatened me on social media to burn me alive. I don't want to die. Please help me. We reported the incident to the police but they did not do anything."

Speaking to DH, Rajendra Kumar, Sub Inspector of Bhopalgarh police station confirmed, "Four people have been arrested. Kailash, Mukesh, Bhagwan Ram, Narpat Ram, (cherada, kimser). All four fall in the age group of 23-26 and are labourers by profession and working in the same locality where girl's coaching institute was situated".

"The girl's father had registered an FIR on October 19, stating that the girl is being harassed by four boys on social media and they have used her photo as Display Picture on Whatsapp", Kumar added.

According to the SP Jodhpur Rural, Bharat Rahul, two of the accused had been held before and two more have been arrested, "Police was already investigating the case. Girl wanted to ensure that her photo is deleted by one of the accused which has been done. The accused have been booked under section 307, 354 and IT Act".