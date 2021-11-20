Gehlot to meet ministers amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz

Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle: Gehlot to hold last meeting of his current council of ministers today

Govind Singh Dotasra, Harish Chaudhary and Raghu Sharma have already offered resignation in writing to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Nov 20 2021, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2021, 16:11 ist
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI File Photo

Ahead of the proposed Cabinet reshuffle, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will hold the last meeting of his current council of ministers on Saturday evening when ministers are likely to resign. “The meeting will take place at 5 pm at the chief minister's residence,” official sources said.

The sources said the Cabinet meeting has been called ahead of the proposed Cabinet reshuffle and ministers are likely to resign. Govind Singh Dotasra, Harish Chaudhary and Raghu Sharma have already offered resignation in writing to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday.

The sources added the oath ceremony may take place on Sunday at Raj Bhawan. AICC general secretary Ajay Maken arrived in Jaipur last night and told reporters about the resignation of the three ministers, who desired to work for the party.

Also Read | Explained: Why cabinet reshuffle is likely in Rajasthan

While Dotasra is the PCC chief, Harish Chaudhary and Raghu Sharma are in-charge of the party's affairs in Punjab and Gujarat respectively. After their resignation, the strength of the Cabinet has reduced from 21 to 18. Rajasthan can have a maximum of 30 ministers, including the chief minister.

The clamour for Cabinet reshuffle had been growing for the last several months with the Pilot camp demanding to accommodate supporters of the state's former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot's supporters in the government.

Apart from the Congress MLAs, independents who support the government and MLAs who defected from the BSP to Congress also have expectations from the reshuffle. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had recently hinted that the Cabinet reshuffle will take place soon.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rajasthan
Indian Politics
Ashok Gehlot
Cabinet Reshuffle

Related videos

What's Brewing

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

Are OTT channels star struck?

Are OTT channels star struck?

Bengaluru: Pedestrianise, boost air quality

Bengaluru: Pedestrianise, boost air quality

 