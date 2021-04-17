'Cong misused govt machinery to harass BJP workers'

Rajasthan: Cong govt misused govt machinery to harass BJP workers, alleges Poonia

The allegations by the BJP came amid the elections to Sahara, Rajsamand and Sujangarh seats on Saturday

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 17 2021, 23:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 23:16 ist
 Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia. Credit: PTI Photo

 Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Saturday attacked the state government, alleging that it misused its machinery to harass his party workers during the bypolls to three Assembly seats.

The allegations by the BJP came amid the elections to Sahara, Rajsamand and Sujangarh seats on Saturday.

Poonia alleged that BJP workers were targeted, threatened and harassed. Ministers and MLAs threatened traders and even common people in all three constituencies, he alleged.

"The government machinery was misused in the three Assembly constituencies. BJP workers were booked and arrested in middle of the night. It seemed as if we were fighting against the government machinery, instead of elections."

"Police and the administration worked as agents of the state government. Cases against BJP workers show that the Congress is losing the bypolls," Poonia said, adding that his party has complained to the Election Commission regarding it. 

Rajasthan
Congress
BJP

