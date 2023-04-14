Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra tests positive for Covid-19

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has tested positive for Covid-19, the Raj Bhavan said on Friday.

Mishra's test report is positive, the Raj Bhavan said, and suggested that those who came into contact with him recently get themselves tested and follow Covid guidelines.

Recently, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his predecessor Vasundhara Raje also tested positive for Covid-19.