Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra tests Covid positive

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra tests positive for Covid-19

Recently, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his predecessor Vasundhara Raje also tested positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Apr 14 2023, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 14:11 ist
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra (R) and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (L). Credit: PTI File Photo

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has tested positive for Covid-19, the Raj Bhavan said on Friday.

Mishra's test report is positive, the Raj Bhavan said, and suggested that those who came into contact with him recently get themselves tested and follow Covid guidelines.

Also Read: Active Covid cases in country rise to 49,622

Recently, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his predecessor Vasundhara Raje also tested positive for Covid-19.

