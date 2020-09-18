Rajasthan govt allows kin to meet coronavirus patients at hospitals

Raj govt allows kin to meet virus patients at hospitals

  • Sep 18 2020, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 23:03 ist

 Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Friday directed officials to allow family members of coronavirus patients to meet them after wearing PPE kit and other protective gear, according to a statement.

Later, Health Department Principal Secretary Akhil Arora issued directions, citing “loneliness” of coronavirus patients and the stress caused due to it.

According to the instructions, family members of patients can meet them by adopting all protective measures such as PPE kit, mask, gloves and maintaining required distance during visiting hours decided by the hospital.

Besides, family members of patients can also give them home cooked food according to the prescribed protocol.

Directions have been given to ensure sufficient quantities of wheel chairs/stretchers and a small oxygen cylinder at the help desk. 

