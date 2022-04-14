Rajasthan's Karauli gets new district collector

Rajasthan govt transfers 69 IAS, Karauli gets new district collector

The Department of Personnel issued the transfer orders late on Wednesday night

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Apr 14 2022, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 13:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 69 IAS officers, including the collector of Karauli district that witnessed violence earlier this month.

The violence occurred on April 2 when some people allegedly threw stones at a bike rally on the occasion of Hindu New Year. Several vehicles and shops were set on fire. Over 35 people were injured.

The Department of Personnel issued the transfer orders late on Wednesday night. According to it, commissioners of three divisions and collectors of five districts have been changed.

Also Read | Curfew relaxed during day time in violence-hit Karauli

Ankit Kumar Singh has been posted as the new district collector of Karauli. He replaced Rajendra Singh Shekhawat who has been transferred to Jaipur as commissioner of departmental inquiry.

IAS Vikas Sitaram Bhale, Jitendra Kumar Upadhyay and Sanwarmal Verma have been posted as divisional commissioners of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Bharatpur, respectively.

On the other hand, IAS Saurabh Swamy has been posted as Pratapgarh district collector, Nishant Jain of Jalore, Nakate Shivprasad Madan of Alwar and Prakash Chandra Sharma of Banswara.

Gaurav Goyal has been posted as Secretary to the chief minister. In his place, Ravi Jain has been made the commissioner of the Jaipur Development Authority.

IAS officers Veenu Gupta, Dr Subodh Agarwal, Sudhansh Pant, Shikhar Aggarwal and Shreya Guha have also been transferred.

