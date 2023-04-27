Mali community continues NH blockade over quota demand

Rajasthan: Mali community members continue to block highway over separate quota demand

Members of the Mali community, which falls in the OBC category, are demanding a separate 12% reservation

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Apr 27 2023, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2023, 16:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Members of the Mali community demanding separate reservation refused to lift a blockade on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway in Bharatpur as the protest entered its seventh day on Thursday.

The protesters are also demanding Rs 1 crore compensation, a government job for the next of kin and status of martyr for Mohan Singh who allegedly hanged himself from a tree near the protest site over the quota issue.

The administration is holding talks with the demonstrators to lift the blockade.

A Mali community leader Anjali Saini said, “The protest is continuing. We have demanded Rs 1 crore compensation, government job and status of martyr for Mohan Saini. Talks are being held. Yesterday's meeting remained inconclusive."

Read | No one is made CM on basis of caste: Ashok Gehlot

The protestors have also not yet allowed to get the post mortem done and refused to take the body.

"The protest is still continuing. Talks are being held over their issues. The family members and others refused to accept the body. They have demanded compensation and a government job," Nadbai DSP Nitiraj Singh said.

Members of the Mali community, which falls in the OBC category, are demanding a separate 12 per cent reservation, the formation of a separate Luv Kush Welfare Board and hostel facilities for children from the community, among others. The state government has agreed to look into the matter after a delegation met the Chief Minister at his residence earlier.

The protesters, who are camping in tents since Friday, have blocked an about one-kilometre stretch of NH-21 near Arauda village by placing stones on the road.

For those commuting between Jaipur and Agra, traffic has been diverted to avoid congestion, officials said.

