Rajasthan reports 7 more Covid-19 deaths, toll at 1271

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Sep 16 2020, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 16:05 ist
Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded seven more coronavirus fatalities, taking the overall toll in the state to 1,271, according to a health department bulletin.

The state also reported 802 new cases Wednesday, which pushed the total number of infection to 1,06,700, of whom 17,541 people are under treatment, it said.

As per the bulletin, so far, 86,333 people have been discharged after treatment.

In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection has reached 304 till now, followed by 125 in Jodhpur, 99 in Bikaner, 90 in Ajmer, 89 in Kota, 73 in Bharatpur, 49 in Pali, 44 in Nagaur, 37 in Udaipur, 31 in Alwar, 26 in Barmer and 24 in Dholpur.

The fresh cases included 116 in Jaipur, 113 in Jodhpur, 49 in Kota, 45 in Alwar, 43 in Ajmer, 37 in Pratapgarh besides cases reported in other districts of the state. 

Rajasthan
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Udaipur
Bikaner
Kota

