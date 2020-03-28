Rajasthan scales up COVID-19 response: Ventilators, testing kits, extension to medics, engaging interns

From arranging buses to help migrant labourers reach their homes to purchasing new ventilators and procuring rapid testing kits, Rajasthan has intensified its efforts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Saturday.

The government has identified 1 lakh beds for quarantine in houses, hotels and hospitals, besides reserving 25% beds in private hospitals having capacity of 100 beds, they said,

Steps have been taken to rope in dentists, ESIC Hospital doctors and also doctors nearing retirement being given extension, they said.

So far, the state has reported 54 coronavirus positive cases and massive screening is underway to trace infected people in various parts of the state, which is under lockdown from March 22.

“Curfew has been clamped in the entire Bhilwara, Jhunjhunu and in parts of Jaipur where positive cases have been reported. If required, army will be pressed into service to do flag marching,” Health Minister Raghu Sharma said.

Talking about the government’s preparedness to deal with the crisis, Sharma said the Chief Minister has directed to increase the availability of ventilators, ICU beds and arrange for rapid testing kits.

The minister said that state transport buses have been pressed into service to tackle the exodus of migrant labourers from neighbouring states.

He said that an advisory committee of seven expert physicians has also been formed to advise the medical department regarding measures to deal with the situation.

Sharma said that given the population of Rajasthan, two ventilators and two ICU beds will be required per 10,000 people. Nearly 14,000 ICU beds and 10,000 ventilators will be needed across the state.

He said the Chief Minister has instructed officials to purchase as many ventilators as should be acquired immediately without any tender.

“Ventilators with modern technology are also in the market, from which 3-4 patients can be connected together. The government is in the process of procuring such ventilators from the NBC company. Such ventilators can be purchased if it is tested and found to be correct,” Sharma said.

The Health Minister said that at present 300 to 400 corona tests are being done at the state-run SMS Hospital and 1,300 to 1,500 can be done daily by three teams of microbiology.

Apart from this, 500 tests can be done at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital and it can be increased to 1,000, he said.

He said the state has a daily capacity for conducting 2,000-2,500 tests, which will be increased in coming time.

Rapid testing kits that has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will be used. The Chief Minister has also given instructions to purchase rapid testing kit without delay, he said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said that district collectors have been directed to identify and reserve private hospitals to deal with any emergency.

He said that dentists and doctors at ESIC and those under internship have been asked to be prepared to give their service in difficult times.

Singh said that one lakh quarantine beds have been identified and orders have been given to all private hospital and private medical colleges having capacity of 100 beds to reserve 25% beds in case of emergency situation.