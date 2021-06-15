Rajasthan to set up Vedic education board soon

Rajasthan to set up Vedic Education and Sanskar Board soon

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jun 15 2021, 17:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 17:11 ist
The Vedic board would come into function after approval from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Rajasthan government will soon set up a Vedic Education and Sanskar Board to revive the knowledge of Sanskrit scriptures and Vedas, officials said on Tuesday.

The board is likely to be formed in next four to five months.

A committee, formed to define aims, objectives and functioning of the board, has submitted its report to the state government, Minister of State (MoS) for Sanskrit Education Subhash Garg said, adding modules will be presented before the board based on the report.

He said the Vedic board would come into function after approval from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The Congress government, in its election manifesto for 2018 State Assembly elections, had promised to set up the board and to take measures in order to promote Sanskrit language.

In January this year, Gehlot announced to expedite the process to encourage students to carry out research on Vedas.

By taking such initiatives, the Congress-led regime in the state was performing better than the previous BJP government, the MoS said.

