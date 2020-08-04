Ram Lalla's own tailors in Ayodhya

Ram Lalla's own tailors in Ayodhya

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Aug 04 2020, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 19:33 ist
Bhagwat Lal and Shankar Lal

This tailoring shop may appear to be less than ordinary for someone from the big towns, but in Ayodhya it is very famous.

Only Ram Lalla's (Ram, the child) clothes are stitched at this shop, situated in a narrow lane, not very far from the Ram Janmabhoomi Complex.

The tailoring shop is run by two brothers, Bhagwat Lal and Shankar Lal. For the past forty years the duo has been stitching the dresses for Ram Lalla only.

The banner, hung outside the shop says it all. ''Yehan bhagwan ke kapdon ki silayi hoti hai'' (Gods' dresses are stitched here), it says.

Follow live updates on the Ayodhya Ram Temple here

The brothers have stitched the two dresses of Ram Lalla, which will be worn by him on Wednesday, the day of 'bhoomi pujan'. ''Ram Lalla will be dressed in green at the time of bhoomi pujan and then in saffron,'' Bhagwat Lal said.

''We gave it (stitching dresses for Ram Lalla) everything we knew hoping that they would be liked by the god,'' he told DH from Ayodhya over the phone.

Silk was used for stitching the dresses for Ram Lalla, he said. The dresses have 'navgraha' (nine planets considered auspicious in Hindu mythology) stitched in gold thread.

The brothers were so particular about stitching dresses for Ram Lalla only that they get their dresses stitched elsewhere. ''We are very happy that ultimately we will be able to see a grand Ram Temple in our lifetime,'' said Bhagwat Lal.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ram Temple
Ayodhya
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

'Alarming rise in cybercrime cases during Covid-19'

'Alarming rise in cybercrime cases during Covid-19'

WhatsApp brings new search feature to curb fake news

WhatsApp brings new search feature to curb fake news

From Manhattan to Hiroshima: The race for the atom bomb

From Manhattan to Hiroshima: The race for the atom bomb

How TikTok’s owner failed to cross US-China divide

How TikTok’s owner failed to cross US-China divide

 