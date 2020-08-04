Ram Lalla's own tailors in Ayodhya

This tailoring shop may appear to be less than ordinary for someone from the big towns, but in Ayodhya it is very famous.

Only Ram Lalla's (Ram, the child) clothes are stitched at this shop, situated in a narrow lane, not very far from the Ram Janmabhoomi Complex.

The tailoring shop is run by two brothers, Bhagwat Lal and Shankar Lal. For the past forty years the duo has been stitching the dresses for Ram Lalla only.

The banner, hung outside the shop says it all. ''Yehan bhagwan ke kapdon ki silayi hoti hai'' (Gods' dresses are stitched here), it says.

Follow live updates on the Ayodhya Ram Temple here

The brothers have stitched the two dresses of Ram Lalla, which will be worn by him on Wednesday, the day of 'bhoomi pujan'. ''Ram Lalla will be dressed in green at the time of bhoomi pujan and then in saffron,'' Bhagwat Lal said.

''We gave it (stitching dresses for Ram Lalla) everything we knew hoping that they would be liked by the god,'' he told DH from Ayodhya over the phone.

Silk was used for stitching the dresses for Ram Lalla, he said. The dresses have 'navgraha' (nine planets considered auspicious in Hindu mythology) stitched in gold thread.

The brothers were so particular about stitching dresses for Ram Lalla only that they get their dresses stitched elsewhere. ''We are very happy that ultimately we will be able to see a grand Ram Temple in our lifetime,'' said Bhagwat Lal.