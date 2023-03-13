Ram Mandir gets Rs 1 crore in donations in a fortnight

Ram Mandir gets Rs 1 crore in donations in a fortnight

Two officials have been appointed by the State Bank of India exclusively for the counting and depositing cash in the Trust's bank account, Trust official said

PTI
PTI, Ayodhya (UP),
  • Mar 13 2023, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 22:51 ist
Idol of Lord Ram ahead of the inception of Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of Ram Temple, in Ayodhya. Credit: PTI File Photo

In the past 15 days, the Ram Mandir has received more than Rs 1 crore in the donation box kept inside the temple, a Ram temple trust official said here on Monday.

Bank officials tasked with the counting and depositing of donations have informed the Ram Mandir Trust that the donations have increased three times since January 2023, Prakash Gupta, the office incharge of Ram Mandir Trust at Ram Janmabhoomi, said.

Also Read — Ram Mandir in Ramanagara, Rs 1,000 crore for temples, mutts in CM Bommai's pre-poll Budget

Two officials have been appointed by the State Bank of India exclusively for the counting and depositing cash in the Trust's bank account, he said.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, said that the donation coming to the Ram temple is increasing rapidly and in the coming times, arrangements will be done on the lines of Tirupati Balaji where hundreds of workers engage in the cash counting every day.

Ram Temple
Ram Mandir
Uttar Pradesh
India News

