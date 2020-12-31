Ram temple rallies: VHP seeks stern action on stone pelters

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday demanded stern action against those who pelted stones on vehicle rallies taken out in western Madhya Pradesh by some groups to raise awareness on the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

VHP international president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje said the authorities must ensure that these miscreants get severe punishment from courts.

In the last one week, stone pelting on Ram temple awareness rallies took place in Ujjain and Chandankhedi village in Indore district, officials said.

Stern action should be taken against those who indulged in stone pelting on Ram temple construction awareness rallies. Prosecution must ensure that the accused get tough punishment from courts, Kokje told PTI.

He appealed to people to observe restraint and not get provoked by such incidents.

Vehicle rallies are being taken out in villages in the state by certain groups to raise awareness on the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The rallies are being taken ahead of the launch of a nationwide public campaign by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust from January 15 to mobilise funds for the temple project.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the "Madhya Pradesh Muslim Numainda Committee met Inspector General (IG) Yogesh Deshmukh here and submitted a memorandum on the stone pelting incident and violence at Chandankhedi which took place on Tuesday.

The committee, in the memorandum, alleged that "one- sided action" is being taken by the police in the incident.

The IG, talking to reporters, said the police will act in an impartial manner in the matter.

"Whosoever is involved in the incident will face action," Deshmukh said.

Police officials informed that so far, 29 persons have been arrested for the incident in Chandankhedi and four cases registered.