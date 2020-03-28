Ratan Tata commits Rs 500 crore to fight coronavirus

Continuing its philanthropic benchmarks, the Tata Trusts on Saturday committed Rs 500 crore for India's fight against coronavirus.

"The current situation in India and across the world is of grave concern and needs immediate action," Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata said.

Tata Trusts and the Tata Group’s companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time, he said in a press statement.

Tata said he believes that urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the COVID-19 crisis, which is one of the toughest challenges the human race will face.

The Rs 500 Crore is for personal protective equipment for the medical personnel on the frontlines, respiratory systems for treating increasing cases, testing kits to increase per capita testing, setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients and knowledge management and training of health workers and the general public.

"Tata Trusts, Tata Sons and the Tata group companies are joined by committed local and global partners as well as the government to fight this crisis on a united public health collaboration platform which will strive to reach out to sections that are underprivileged and deprived," he said.

He said he was grateful and have immense respect for every person of member organisations who have risked their lives and safety to fight this pandemic.