Respite over, Kashmir starts shivering as mercury dips below freezing point

The minimum temperature at most places in Kashmir dropped on Sunday, with cold conditions returning across the valley and mercury settling below the freezing point, MeT department officials said.

The temperature on Saturday night dropped across the valley, except in Kokernag town in the south, they said. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.2 degrees Celsius last night, down from 0.4 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg resort town in north Kashmir's Baramulla district also recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, while Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded minus 1.3 degrees Celsius, and Kokernag recorded a minimum of minus 0.2 degrees Celsius.

The MeT office said that the weather will most likely remain dry but cold till December 3. The wintry conditions in the valley set in much ahead of the beginning of extreme harsh weather conditions, which usually start around the third week of December. Chillai Kalan, the 40-day period of harsh winter in Kashmir, usually begins on December 21 every year.

