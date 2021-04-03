Rifle snatching bid foiled in Shopian, one held

A rifle snatching bid by suspected militants was foiled at a branch of Jammu and Kashmir in southern Shopian district on Saturday.

One among the accused involved in the act has been arrested by the police on the spot.

A police official said that unidentified militants tried to snatch a 12 bore rifle from a guard of J&K Bank branch, Imam Sahib in Shopian.

However, he said, the guard entered into a scuffle with the assailants following which one among them was arrested on the spot.

He said security forces have rushed to the spot and a search operation has been launched to nab the other accussed.

"Police is examining the CCTV footage of the bank to identify and nab the culprits,” the official added.