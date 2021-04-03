Rifle snatching bid foiled in Shopian, one held

Rifle snatching bid foiled in Shopian, one held

Police said that unidentified militants tried to snatch a 12 bore rifle from a guard at J&K Bank

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Apr 03 2021, 14:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2021, 14:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

A rifle snatching bid by suspected militants was foiled at a branch of Jammu and Kashmir in southern Shopian district on Saturday.

One among the accused involved in the act has been arrested by the police on the spot.

A police official said that unidentified militants tried to snatch a 12 bore rifle from a guard of J&K Bank branch, Imam Sahib in Shopian.

However, he said, the guard entered into a scuffle with the assailants following which one among them was arrested on the spot.

He said security forces have rushed to the spot and a search operation has been launched to nab the other accussed.

"Police is examining the CCTV footage of the bank to identify and nab the culprits,” the official added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
militants
rifles

Related videos

What's Brewing

India's sweet tooth has chocolate makers taking note

India's sweet tooth has chocolate makers taking note

'Irul' movie review: Fails to meet expectations

'Irul' movie review: Fails to meet expectations

You've probably never seen this colour before!

You've probably never seen this colour before!

'Meteor that killed dinosaurs created Amazon forest'

'Meteor that killed dinosaurs created Amazon forest'

 