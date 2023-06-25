Road crash in UP leaves police personnel dead

A sub-inspector posted at the Aurai police station here was killed when his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Varanasi, a police official said on Sunday.
Also Read: Maharashtra saw more than 7,700 two-wheeler rider deaths in 2022; transport dept tells staff to counsel motorists
The 55-year-old sub-inspector Sushil Tripathi was in Varanasi in connection with a probe when the accident took place on Saturday, Circle officer of Aurai, Umeshwar Pratap Singh, said
Tripathi succumbed to injuries at a trauma centre in Varanasi.
The body of the deceased was sent to his native place in Chandauli district after postmortem.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bengaluru: Rath Yatra celebrated at L&T South City
Victims of domestic violence narrate tales of horror
Travel the universe, with the ‘Great Explainer’
Don’t question the son of the ‘Mother of Democracy’!
Many wrote us off but never Kapil: Roger Binny
India huff and puff past Nepal
DH Toon | Lending democracy