Road crash in UP leaves police personnel dead

The 55-year-old sub-inspector Sushil Tripathi was in Varanasi in connection with a probe when the accident took place on June 24, police said.

PTI
PTI, Bhadohi (UP),
  • Jun 25 2023, 10:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2023, 10:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A sub-inspector posted at the Aurai police station here was killed when his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Varanasi, a police official said on Sunday.

The 55-year-old sub-inspector Sushil Tripathi was in Varanasi in connection with a probe when the accident took place on Saturday, Circle officer of Aurai, Umeshwar Pratap Singh, said

Tripathi succumbed to injuries at a trauma centre in Varanasi.

The body of the deceased was sent to his native place in Chandauli district after postmortem.

