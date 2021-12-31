MoRTH to allow 3 deck vehicles to transport 2-wheelers

Road transport ministry for allowing vehicles to have maximum 3 decks to transport 2-wheelers

The Ministry issued a draft notification on the proposal to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 31 2021, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2021, 19:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed to allow rigid vehicles as well as trailers to have a maximum of three decks to transport two-wheelers, with the load body not projecting over the driver's cabin.

The Ministry issued a draft notification on the proposal to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR). This will enhance the carriage capacity of two wheelers by 40-50 per cent, it said in a statement.

This has been done after examining the issue of static stability tests and dynamic stability  of the three deck vehicles, the statement said. Stakeholders can send their comments within a period of thirty days.

The Ministry also said that a new rule will be inserted regarding safety requirements like braking, power to weight ratio, lighting, maneuverability for road trains, said the statement.

Road Transport ministry
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
two-wheelers
India News

