Road transport ministry for allowing vehicles to have maximum 3 decks to transport 2-wheelers

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed to allow rigid vehicles as well as trailers to have a maximum of three decks to transport two-wheelers, with the load body not projecting over the driver's cabin.

The Ministry issued a draft notification on the proposal to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR). This will enhance the carriage capacity of two wheelers by 40-50 per cent, it said in a statement.

This has been done after examining the issue of static stability tests and dynamic stability of the three deck vehicles, the statement said. Stakeholders can send their comments within a period of thirty days.

The Ministry also said that a new rule will be inserted regarding safety requirements like braking, power to weight ratio, lighting, maneuverability for road trains, said the statement.

