Rocket launcher-type weapon fired at Punjab cop station

Rocket launcher-type weapon fired at police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran

The reported attack on the police station in Tarn Taran took place at 1 AM

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Dec 10 2022, 08:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2022, 08:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A rocket launcher-type weapon was fired at a police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, official sources said on Saturday.

Some unidentified people fired the projectile at the Sarhali police station located on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway at around 1 am in the border district, they said. The door glass of the police station was found to be broken. Senior police officials have reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Earlier in May, a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the Punjab Police's Intelligence headquarters located in Mohali.

