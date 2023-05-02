Rohini court shootout accused killed by rival gangsters

Rohini court shootout: Accused Tillu Tajpuriya killed by rival gangsters in Tihar jail

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
  • May 02 2023, 08:31 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 08:33 ist
Delhi's Rohini court. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi's Rohini court shootout accused, gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, who was lodged in jail, was killed on Tuesday after he was attacked by rival gang members Yogesh Tunda and others in Tihar jail, reported ANI quoting prison officials. 

He was taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Further investigation is under way, said prison officials.

Delhi
Tihar jail
India News

