Rohini court shootout: Accused Tillu Tajpuriya killed by rival gangsters in Tihar jail

Delhi's Rohini court shootout accused, gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, who was lodged in jail, was killed on Tuesday after he was attacked by rival gang members Yogesh Tunda and others in Tihar jail, reported ANI quoting prison officials.

He was taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Further investigation is under way, said prison officials.