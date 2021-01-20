Sakshi Maharaj calls Rahul Gandhi 'mad person'

Sakshi Maharaj calls Rahul Gandhi 'mad person'

The Unnao MP claimed that those taking part in the protests at Delhi’s border are not farmers

PTI
PTI, Kannauj ,
  • Jan 20 2021, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2021, 22:52 ist
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj. Credit: DH Photo

In a provocative remark, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on Wednesday called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a “mad person”.

"What should I say about a mad person who does not know the ABCD of politics," he said when reporters in Vishnugarh asked him about Gandhi’s stand on the new farm laws.

The Unnao MP claimed that those taking part in the protests at Delhi’s border are not farmers opposing the new agri-marketing laws brought by the Narendra Modi government.

"Those agitating are not farmers. Farmers cannot be anti-Modi. Under the guise of the farmers' agitation, this is protest against the triple talaq law, the abolition of article 370 and the decision to construct the Ram temple," he claimed.

He accused the opposition Congress of doing politics of “appeasement". 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rahul Gandhi
Sakshi Maharaj

What's Brewing

In Bali without face mask? Pay up with 50 push-ups

In Bali without face mask? Pay up with 50 push-ups

Want a Royal Enfield Bullet? Finish this bullet thali

Want a Royal Enfield Bullet? Finish this bullet thali

Kamala Harris brings in new style of power dressing

Kamala Harris brings in new style of power dressing

NASA ends efforts to deploy Mars InSight's 'mole'

NASA ends efforts to deploy Mars InSight's 'mole'

In Pics | How US is gearing up for Biden's inauguration

In Pics | How US is gearing up for Biden's inauguration

 