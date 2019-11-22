Samajwadi Party celebrates Mulayam Singh's 81st b'day

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav at Parliament House during the ongoing Winter Session, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

The Samajwadi Party celebrated the 81st birthday of its founder Mulayam Singh Yadav at the party headquarters here on Friday.

Flanked by his son and party president Akhilesh Yadav as well as senior leaders, Mulayam Singh Yadav cut the birthday cake amid loud cheers of party workers and leaders.

On the occasion, an 81-kg laddoo was also presented to him.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended birthday greetings to Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"Wishing good health, long and active life while extending best wishes to the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birthday," Adityanath said.

