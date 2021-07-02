Samajwadi Party contesting UP polls with smaller parties as it is helpless: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati on Friday said the Samajwadi Party's decision to contest the next Uttar Pradesh assembly polls with the help of smaller parties reflects its "helplessness" as major parties have been avoiding it due to their "bitter" experience.

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out an alliance with any major political party in the 2022 assembly polls and has openly said his party will go with smaller parties.

Watch | UP Polls 2022: Samajwadi Party to ally with smaller parties

Taking a swipe at the SP, Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi that, "In view of the bitter experiences with the Samajwadi Party due to its very selfish, narrow and especially anti-Dalit thinking and working style, all prominent and major parties avoid it (SP). This is well known".

"That is why in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly election, this party will not fight with any major party but only with the help of an alliance with smaller parties. If saying this is not the helplessness of SP, then what is it," she asked.