SC allows AAP's mayoral candidate to withdraw plea as election notified

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi to withdraw her plea, noting that mayoral election in the Delhi MCD is scheduled to be held on February 6.

A bench of Chief justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha told senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, that the major grievance of the petitioner was that mayoral election was not held but now the election has been notified.

Singhvi said that although prayer for mayoral election has become infructuous after the poll was notified for February 6 but other issues like voting by Aldermen remains.

The bench said that if that is the case, then it will have to stay the proceedings, which the petitioner does not want.

"We will allow you to withdraw it on the grounds that the election is taking place but will give you liberty to come back, in case of any grievances", the bench said and allowed the plea to be withdrawn.

On January 27, the top court had agreed to list for hearing on February 3 a plea of Oberoi seeking directions to ensure mayoral election in Delhi in a time-bound manner.

The mayoral election in the national capital was stalled last month for the second time as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House was adjourned indefinitely by the lieutenant governor-appointed presiding officer, following a ruckus created by some councillors.

The first meeting of the newly-elected MCD House was also adjourned on January 6 amid a ruckus by the AAP and BJP members.

The AAP won 134 of the 250 wards in the MCD polls held in December. The BJP managed to win 104 wards.