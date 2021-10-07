Lakhimpur: SC seeks details of action taken by UP govt

SC asks UP govt to give details of action taken in Lakhimpur Kheri incident

The top court has put the matter for consideration on Friday

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 07 2021, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 19:17 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday told the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report as to who were the persons named as accused in the case related to "murder of eight people" in Lakhimpur Kheri case and whether they have been arrested or not.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli sought all details by Friday, even as Uttar Pradesh counsel senior advocate and Additional Advocate General Garima Prasad said it was an "extremely unfortunate incident" and the investigation was already on in the matter.

She also submitted that a special investigation team and a judicial commission of inquiry have been set up by the state government.

"There is a grievance that you are not properly investigating. It is in the petition that eight persons, farmers and a journalist have been murdered. We need to know who are accused against whom FIR has been filed and if they have been arrested," the bench asked her.

Read | Lakhimpur violence: Union Minister's son 'untraceable'

She sought time to file a status report by Friday.

The court also asked her to give details of PILs filed in this regard in Allahabad High Court.

The top court, which had earlier on Wednesday registered 'In Re Violence in Lakhimpur Kheri (UP) leading to loss of lives' as a suo motu case, directed its registry to treat the matter as a PIL, since it was taken up on a letter petition sent by advocates Shiv Kumar Tripathi and C S Panda. In a joint letter, they sought CBI probe into the matter.

The Sunday incident at Lakhimpur Kheri has come under vociferous attack from the Opposition leaders. Farmers' outfits have claimed that a car ferrying Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish ran over a group of protesters gathered to oppose a programme attended by Uttar Pradesh's deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Farmers in Punjab, Haryana and Western UP have been protesting for over one year demanding repeal of three contentious farm laws, already stayed by the top court on January 12.

During the hearing, on a request by advocate Amritpal Singh Khalsa, the court directed the state government to give immediate medical care to mother of Lovepreet Singh, one of the deceased farmers, who was in a state of shock after the October 3 incident.

"We received a message right now that mother of the deceased is in critical condition, due to shock of loss of son and is in need of urgent medical attention. Immediately communicate to the state government and take care and provide all medical facilities," the bench told Prasad.

Petitioner Tripathi, who could barely connect to the virtual hearing due to technical glitches, complained that the state government did not act properly to prevent the "ghastly incident".

The top court put the matter for consideration on Friday.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh
Lakhimpur
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

All you need to know about malaria vaccine Mosquirix

All you need to know about malaria vaccine Mosquirix

FB’s scandals & outage test users’ frenemy relationship

FB’s scandals & outage test users’ frenemy relationship

Railways: A window to real India

Railways: A window to real India

A victory marred by unsavoury practices

A victory marred by unsavoury practices

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

 