SC notice to Jaising, NGO for misuse of funds

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay the Bombay High Court order restraining the CBI from taking any coercive action against NGO 'Lawyers Collective' and its founding members, senior advocates Anand Grover and Indira Jaising.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued a notice to the NGO and the couple on the CBI's plea questioning the validity of the High Court's order of July 25.

“There is no stay for the present on the HC's order”, the bench said, even though Solicitor General Tushar Mehta insisted against passing such a direction.

The top court, however, disposed of a plea by NGO 'Lawyers Voice' which claimed “deliberate inaction” by the Union government's officers against Jaising's NGO.

The CBI had registered a case against Grover and the NGO over alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) in use of foreign funds received by 'Lawyers Collective' on a complaint by the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 15.

In its plea, the agency contended the High Court has neither rendered any finding as to how the FIR registered against the accused parties was "unsustainable and bad in law" nor referred to any finding as to how the continuance of the investigation against the accused would be contrary to law.

It alleged that Grover and Jaising used foreign funds for "personal benefits".