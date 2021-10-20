SC sets aside furlough to Asaram Bapu's son

The top court said that furlough is not an absolute right and it depends on various factors

Ashish Tripathi
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the order of the Gujarat High Court granting a 14-day furlough to Narayan Sai, son of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, undergoing life imprisonment in a rape case.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and B V Nagarathna allowed the appeal of the Gujarat government challenging the June 24 order of the High Court granting furlough to Sai.

The top court said that furlough is not an absolute right and it depends on various factors.

It said the jail superintendent has given a negative opinion for the grant of furlough to Sai as a mobile phone was found from his cell.

The court relied upon the report of the jail official order, listing a number of circumstances that cumulatively indicated that the release of the respondent on furlough may lead to a violation of public peace. 

"The order refers specifically to the threat he and his followers pose to the complainant and other persons who deposed at the trial. An attempt has been made to threaten and suborn the investigating team and the witnesses. The respondent and his father have a mass following of persons who owe loyalty to them and there is a reasonable apprehension of a disruption of public peace and tranquillity," the bench noted. 

The court also pointed out during the trial that attempts have been made to bribe public officials and the conduct after the trial in jail has not been shown to be above reproach.

It also said the convict was released earlier to accommodate a genuine need to attend to his mother’s health.

On August 12, the top court had stayed the Gujarat High Court order giving two-week furlough to Sai.

