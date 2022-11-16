SC stays Bombay HC observation on adopting stray dogs for giving them food

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Bombay High Court's observations that those who feed stray dogs must adopt them or put them up in dog shelter homes, and also bear expenses for their maintenance.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and J K Maheshwari said it would be appropriate to stay the observation that so-called friends of stray dogs, who are really interested in the protection and welfare of the stray dogs, must adopt the stray dogs, take home the stray dogs or at least put them up in some good dog shelter homes and bear all the expenses for their registration with municipal authorities and towards their health and vaccination.

The bench also directed the Nagpur Municipal Corporation to take steps for the general public to feed stray dogs at appropriate locations, demarcated, and identified by them.

The bench also asked the public to ensure no nuisance is caused by feeding the stray dogs.

The court also directed that till the next date of the hearing, no coercive steps should be taken in pursuance of the October 20 order of the high court, which had directed for imposing Rs 200 penalty for every breach.

The apex court asked the municipal corporation and Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to file their responses, clarifying their stand on the high court’s directions.

“It will be open to the municipal corporation to also deal with the issue of nuisance caused by the stray dogs in accordance with law,” the bench said.

The court also said that till the next date of hearing, it will be open to the municipal corporation to note down names and details of those creating a public nuisance by feeding stray dogs.

It asked Nagpur Municipal Corporation lawyer whether the high court order on the aspect of feeding and adopting stray dogs is practical. The counsel replied that she will take instructions on the aspect of feeding stray dogs and put it on an affidavit.