Second phase of panchayat elections in Rajasthan record nearly 83% turnout

The second phase of polling for panchayat elections in Rajasthan on Saturday recorded nearly 83 per cent tentative voter turnout, the state election commission said.

The polling was held for the post of sarpanch and panch at 1,028-gram panchayats in 21 districts.

The tentative voting percentage till 5.30 pm was 83.02 per cent, according to a spokesperson of the state election commission.

The highest voting percentage of 91.37 was recorded in Fatehgarh panchayat samiti in Jaisalmer district while Kurabad panchayat samiti in Udaipur recorded the lowest voting percentage of 74.98.

The state election commission had issued guidelines for ensuring Covid-19 protocols like maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks, and sanitisation.

There were 34.06 lakh voters in the gram panchayats that went to poll on Saturday.

The first phase of election took place on September 28 in 947-gram panchayats. The third phase will be held on October 6 and the fourth on October 10.

In total, 3,848-gram panchayats will go to polls in four phases.