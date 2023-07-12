Delhi CM calls meet; Sec 144 in parts as Yamuna swells

Section 144 in parts of Delhi as Yamuna swells; Kejriwal calls emergency meet

Yamuna in Delhi has breached the all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 12 2023, 13:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 13:44 ist
A Delhi Metro train passes by as the swollen Yamuna river floods low-lying areas, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday called an emergency meeting on the rising levels of Yamuna in the city, officials said. 

The Central Water Commission noted that the Yamuna has breached the all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978, and is now flowing at 207.55 metres. 

The Delhi police have also imposed Section 144 of CrPC as a precautionary measure in flood-prone areas of the nation's capital as per ANI.

While inspecting the reinforcement work earlier today, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj commented "Artificial embankments are being constructed at Delhi's Boat Club, Civil Lines and Monastery areas where Yamuna river can cause danger." 

"Reinforcement of embankments and large-scale evacuation operation are going on. We are fully prepared. I am myself going to review the relief measures", AAP's Atishi added amid growing concerns. 

(With PTI inputs)

More to follow...

 

Delhi
India News
Yamuna

