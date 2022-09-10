Security agencies to formulate plan to prevent targeted killings in Kashmir

In the backdrop of rising incidents of targeted killings by militants in Kashmir this year, the Center has asked security agencies to formulate a plan to protect potential targets without providing individual security cover to each one of them.

Since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 in August 2019, militants have indulged in isolated targeted killings to remain in limelight as they have not been able to carry out any major attack on security forces.

“Security agencies have been asked to identify possible targets by analysing patterns, data and other information. Police and administration have also been directed to prepare a plan to protect the soft targets,” sources told DH.

They said the Centre also plans on shifting base of some offices of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) deployed in the valley to the locations where the vulnerable population lives. “Shifting bases of paramilitary forces and other security agencies including J&K police to vulnerable areas will go a long way in preventing targeted killings by hybrid militants,” sources added.

With hybrid militancy posing a new challenge to security agencies in recent months, J&K police have termed it as a “strategic move” by Pakistan to shield the criminals. Hybrid-militancy is faceless wherein militants after carrying out killings of civilians and off-duty policemen go underground in a bid to give the impression that they have done nothing.

A senior police officer said that as militants were in frustration due to relentless operations by the security forces, they could indulge in some targeted killings in the coming days. “Though security forces were fully prepared to thwart their designs, it is difficult to predict when and where they will strike,” he said.

“Most of the targeted killings took place in the afternoon or evening. It has been found that the militants, after killing civilians, left the spot in similar ways. Various other techniques being used by the hybrid militants in hitting soft targets have also been studied to prevent repeat of such incidents,” he said adding that some potential targets of the militants could be provided security cover depending on threat perception.