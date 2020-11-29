Security alert along border after drone movement in Jammu and Kashmir

A security alert has been issued after the fresh movement of a drone from the direction of Pakistan on Saturday evening along the International Border (IB) in Arnia sector of Jammu on Sunday.

Officials said that the Border Security Forces (BSF) noticed the movement of a drone along the IB in the Arnia sector. “The drone was chased by the BSF personnel but it retreated towards Pakistani side,” they said and added a security alert was issued and searches were launched in the area.

This is not the first incident of a drone being spotted along the IB or the Line of Control (LoC). On November 21, a drone movement was noticed in the Mendhar sector along the LoC amid a surge in ceasefire violations by the Pakistani Army. A day earlier, two drones were spotted from the direction of Pakistan and crossed the IB in the Samba sector.

On October 24, a surveillance drone of Chinese make was shot down by the Army shortly after it crossed into this side of the LoC in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. In June, an attempt to drop weapons through drones was scuttled by BSF personnel when they shot down a Hexa-copter along the International border in Kathua district.

Sources said Pakistan is using drones to airdrop weapons along the LoC and the IB in its desperate measures to sustain militancy and create unrest in Jammu and Kashmir. “The dropping of weapons through drones is a big challenge for security agencies as in hilly terrain drones just bypass the deployment of the force,” they added.