Security beefed up for visiting Union ministers in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir police have made elaborate security arrangements for the visiting group of Union ministers, who will arrive in the newly created Union Territory (UT) to review the ground situation and talk about the central schemes.

"The scale of security for the visiting ministers will be similar to that of what they enjoy in Delhi," sources said, and added that high-level security review meetings are being held in respective districts, where the ministers will travel.

J&K Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order, Security said they have made foolproof security arrangements for the smooth arrival and departure of visiting ministers.

"All angles have been taken care of,” Khan, who also holds additional charge of Director Special Security Group( SSG), said.

At least 36 ministers are visiting J&K for the first time in the history to create awareness about the development model of government of India for J&K UT that came into existence on October 31. The ministers will review the development scenario and meet officials and explain the Centre’s agenda.