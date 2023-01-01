Security forces recover huge quantity of arms, ammunition, narcotics in J&K’s Kupwara; 1 held

A man was arrested and a huge quantity of arms, ammunition and narcotics were recovered from his possession in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.
They said the weapons and the contraband substance were meant for a militant outfit in the Valley.
Based on a specific information that a huge consignment of arms, ammunition and narcotics has been smuggled in by two persons in the Chatkadi area of Karnah, Kupwara, a search operation was carried out by security forces there, a police official said.
During the operation, a man, identified as Umar Aziz, a resident of Chatkadi, was apprehended, he said.
On his sustained questioning, he confessed that, he along with his associate, received a consignment of arms, ammunition and narcotics, the official said.
Subsequently, a detailed search was carried out and a huge consignment of narcotics and arms and ammunition was recovered from Garangnard Chatkadi, he added, terming a major success on anti-terror activities.
The official said the recoveries include five pistols, 10 pistol magazines, 77 pistol rounds, a pistol cleaning rod, a pistol user manual guide, four hand grenades and 10 packets of heroin-like substance weighing 9.450 kg.
A case has been registered and investigation taken up, he said.
As per inputs, the consignment was meant for the The Resistance Front -- an offshoot of proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), the official said.
