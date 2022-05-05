Security remains lax at Delhi school where stranger sexually assaulted two girls

Days after two girls were sexually assaulted by a stranger in a civic body-run school in east Delhi, security at the school remained lax with no one manning the entrance.

On Thursday, when a PTI reporter visited the school, he could easily enter through the wicket gate without being questioned. The school has a 10-foot-long entrance, with a wicket gate for entry and exit of students.

The wicket gate was not latched from inside. The school has a boundary wall with fencing on the top.

A man allegedly entered a classroom of the school run by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and forcibly removed the clothes of two eight-year-old girls before undressing himself and urinating in front of the students.

Police said there was no CCTV camera installed at the entrance of the school and on the premises.

Days after the incident, locals said that they were not in the know of the incident.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had claimed that when the students informed the principal and class teacher about the incident, they were told to keep quiet and forget it. The school authorities also did not talk about the incident but said that the allegations levelled against them are false.

A parent of a student who did not wish to be named said, "If this kind of incident has happened here, it is a very serious matter. We are also concerned about our children following the incident."

The school operates in two shifts -- the morning shift (7.30 am to 12.30 pm) and the evening shift (1 pm to 6 pm).

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has written to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) seeking details of the action taken in connection with the incident.

The panel has asked the civic body to submit details of the inquiry conducted on the matter and the action taken against erring officials and the precautionary measures that have been taken to ensure the safety and security of the students.

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Wednesday had admitted a lapse at the school. Otherwise, the gates of EDMC schools are latched from inside when classes take place and no unauthorised person can enter, he had said.

"We are getting the incident probed and strict action will be taken against those found guilty," he said.

When asked if a security guard was on duty when the man allegedly entered the premises of the school, Aggarwal said, "A guard is on night duty."

During the day, the school gates are latched from the inside and sanitation or other staff only let people in with due authorisation, he said.

The municipal corporation is cash-strapped. So, "it is difficult to post guards throughout the day", the mayor said.