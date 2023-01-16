Severe cold conditions keep normal life out of gear in parts of Rajasthan

Severe cold conditions kept normal life out of gear in parts of Rajasthan, with the mercury going down to minus 3.7 degrees Celsius in Sikar's Fatehpur area last night.
The night temperature at most of the places in the state was below 4 degrees Celsius, a Met department official said.
Churu's minimum temperature was – 2.5 degrees Celsius while Sikar recorded – 2 degrees Celsius, Alwar and Bhilwara 0 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh 1.5 degrees Celsius, Dabok (Udaipur) 2 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 2.4 degrees Celsius, Sriganganagar 2.6 degrees Celsius and Jaipur recorded minimum of 4.7 degree Celsius, according to a Met report here.
The severe cold wave conditions will continue to prevail in the state during the next two days.
Due to a weak western disturbance, weather at most of the places will remain cloudy on December 18 and 19 and thereafter there is possibility of relief from severe cold wave conditions as the minimum temperature will increase 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.
