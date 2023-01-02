Kejriwal urges Kanjhawala culprits be severely punished

Shameful; culprits should be punished severely: Kejriwal on Kanjhawala incident

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police in connection with the incident

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 02 2023, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2023, 12:57 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday condemned an incident in which a 20-year-old woman was killed after her scooty was hit by a car and her body dragged for four kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said the incident was "shameful" and the culprits should be "punished severely".

"What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely," the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a tweet in Hindi.

Five men have been arrested in connection with the woman's death. The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car in which the accused were travelling on Sunday, police said.

A video purportedly showing the woman's body without clothes and broken legs has surfaced on social media. PTI could not independently check the veracity of the video. The footage also led to claims that the victim was raped and killed, but police said it was an accident.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police in connection with the incident.

Police said the victim's body was sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Mangolpuri for post-mortem. They said the victim's leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged for around four kilometres.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
Crime
Crimes against women
Arvind Kejriwal

What's Brewing

As Covid surge continues, so does misinformation

As Covid surge continues, so does misinformation

B'luru: Record dip in drunk driving cases in NY revelry

B'luru: Record dip in drunk driving cases in NY revelry

Startups set for a strong year despite global headwinds

Startups set for a strong year despite global headwinds

Monkeys in Chamundi Hills getting 'smarter'

Monkeys in Chamundi Hills getting 'smarter'

Lula takes office for third term as Brazil president

Lula takes office for third term as Brazil president

Where to invest in 2023

Where to invest in 2023

 