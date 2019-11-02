Sidhu will go to Pak if Centre allows him: Navjot Kaur

Cricketer-turned-politician and Punjab MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur on Saturday said her husband would definitely go to Pakistan to attend the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor if he gets Centre's permission for it.

Talking to media persons here, she said Sidhu was keen to pay obeisance at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan.

Sidhu has been invited by Imran Khan-led Pakistan government to attend the inaugural ceremony of the landmark Kartarpur Corridor which will be opened for pilgrims on November 9.

“My husband has sought permission from the government of India to visit Pakistan,” she said.

When asked about her visit to Kartarpur, she said, “I will definitely go to Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor along with the people of Amritsar East constituency.”

On being asked if she was still with the Congress, Kaur said she did not have any alliance with any political party, but had been working as a social worker for the development of the Amritsar (East) constituency.