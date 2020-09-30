SIT to probe Hathras gang-rape case

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Sep 30 2020, 11:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2020, 11:04 ist
All India Progressive Women's Association (AIPWA) activists stage a protest over the death of Hathras gangrape victim. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday constituted a three-member SIT to probe the Hathras gang-rape incident which has sparked outrage.

A senior government official said the Chief Minister has also asked for conducting the trial of the case in a fast track court.

A 19-year-old woman was brutally gang-raped in a village in Hathras district two weeks ago. She died of her grievous injuries at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday, prompting outrage, protests and calls for justice.

The official said Secretary home, Bhagwan Swarup, will lead the SIT and DIG, Chandraprakash, and commandant PAC Agra, Poonam, will be its members.

The SIT has been asked to submit its report in seven days time, the official said.

The woman was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the J N Medical College Hospital in Aligarh with serious injuries. She was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

