Six arrested for murder over land dispute in Jammu

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jul 02 2023, 10:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 10:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three couples were arrested for allegedly killing a relative over a land dispute here last month, a police official said on Sunday.

Darshan Lal was allegedly knocked to death by a tractor near his house in Chak Malal village of Khour on the outskirts of Jammu on June 21, the official said.

He said a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and during investigation, the accident turned out to be a pre-planned murder.

All the six accused were arrested during raids at various places in Kathua, Samba and Reasi districts, while the tractor which was used in the commission of the offence was also seized, the official said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Madan Lal, his wife Soma Devi, Sudesh Kumar alias Shinda, his wife Neelam Kumari and Swarn Singh alias Gosha and his wife Seema Devi, all residents of Prangla village of Khour.

Jammu and Kashmir
Crime
murder

